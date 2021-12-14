3 people, including Horry County Sheriff’s deputy, injured in Longs area crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials say three people, including a deputy with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, were sent to the hospital after a crash Tuesday morning in the Longs area.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 9:50 a.m. in the area of Highway 90 near the eastbound on-ramp of Highway 22, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Lanes are blocked near the crash as crews work the scene. The public is being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

