3 people, including Horry County Sheriff’s deputy, injured in Longs area crash

Officials say three people, including a deputy with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, were sent to the hospital after a crash Tuesday morning in the Longs area.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials say three people, including a deputy with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, were sent to the hospital after a crash Tuesday morning in the Longs area.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 9:50 a.m. in the area of Highway 90 near the eastbound on-ramp of Highway 22, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Lanes are blocked near the crash as crews work the scene. The public is being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

