Horry County lifts burn ban in place for nearly two weeks

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County lifted its outdoor burning ban for the unincorporated areas of the county on Tuesday.

The ban was put in place on Dec. 1 due to “extreme fire danger” as a result of low relative humidity and dry conditions, according to officials.

Officials are asking residents to continue following all regulations set forth in the Horry County ordinance regarding open burning.

All open burning in Horry County requires you to contact the South Carolina Forestry Commission at 1-800-986-5404 before the burn is started.

“Even when the burning ban is not in place, we ask for consideration and due diligence when actively involved in open burning. Always remember to lean on the side of safety, and do not burn in windy or dry conditions,” a press release from the county stated.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.