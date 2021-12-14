Horry County leaders vote in favor of purchasing additional property for industrial park expansion

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An industrial park in Horry County will be expanding.

Horry County Council voted Tuesday night in favor of a resolution to purchase 53 acres of land near Ascott Valley Industrial Park, which is off Highway 701 and Highway 22.

The resolution allows the county administrator to purchase the property with $1,000,000 from the American Rescue Plan funds and $250,000 from the product development fund.

The Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation said the land is needed to expand the industrial park and will provide opportunities for job creation, recruitment of industry and economic diversification.

