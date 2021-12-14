Submit a Tip
Former Oklahoma QB transfers to USC

FILE PHOTO - 09/12/2020 Oklahoma v Missouri State football. Photo by Joshua R. Gateley
FILE PHOTO - 09/12/2020 Oklahoma v Missouri State football. Photo by Joshua R. Gateley(Joshua R. Gateley | Joshua R. Gateley)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler announced Monday he is transferring to the University of South Carolina.

Rattler said in a tweet, “Excited for the next chapter! #SpursUp.” University of South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer retweeted the message.

This news comes after the top quarterback prospect decided to enter the transfer portal in November.

Beamer served as the assistant coach at Oklahoma, and coached Rattler when he was a redshirt freshman during the 2019 season, and continued as his coach during the 2020 season.

In 2020, as the starting QB, Rattler helped guide the Sooners to a 6th consecutive big 12 championship, winning 27-21 over Iowa State.

In 11 games last season for Oklahoma, Rattler had 28 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He also helped lead the Sooners to a 55-20 win against Florida during the Cotton Bowl.

One of Rattler’s former Oklahoma teammates will join him on Beamer’s team. Oklahoma tight end Austin Stogner announced his commitment to USC on Monday.

In three years with the Sooners, Stogner had 47 catches for 654 yards and eight touchdowns.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

