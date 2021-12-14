Submit a Tip
Florence police identify possible suspect vehicle in triple shooting at party

Officers are still searching for those involved in a shooting around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday,...
Officers are still searching for those involved in a shooting around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 in the 700 block of North Dargan Street.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police are reaching out to the public to help in a shooting investigation from earlier this month.

Officers are still searching for those involved in a shooting around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 in the 700 block of North Dargan Street. Police said the shooting happened during a party outside of a home.

Three people were shot, but all three were treated and released from the hospital.

During the investigation, authorities have learned that a burgundy sedan was seen leaving the area and may be involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Sieban at 843-665-3191 or esieban@cityofflorence.com.

