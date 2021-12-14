Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Increasing temperatures throughout the week

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another chilly morning as you step out the door and begin your day! With another round of cooler temperatures early, sunshine will quickly warm us back up.

It's a nice afternoon, despite the cool start to the day.
It's a nice afternoon, despite the cool start to the day.(WMBF)

Highs today will reach the low-mid 60s today under mostly sunny skies. High pressure continues to move east across the Carolinas, bringing clear skies and eventually even warmer weather for the end of the week.

Highs climb throughout the week before rain chances return Sunday.
Highs climb throughout the week before rain chances return Sunday.(WMBF)

Each afternoon will become a little warmer this week. By Thursday we’re approaching 70° on the beaches with middle 70s possible both on Friday and Saturday! A few more clouds will begin to arrive toward the weekend, ahead of a cold front that will bring scattered showers back to the forecast.

The best chance of rain arrives Sunday and Monday. Until then, we're dry!
The best chance of rain arrives Sunday and Monday. Until then, we're dry!(WMBF)

The cold front will arrive Sunday and brings a 30% chance of scattered showers. It also brings an end to the warmth with temperatures falling into the upper 50s to lower 60s on Sunday. Rain chances remain scattered on Monday with highs in the lower 50s.

