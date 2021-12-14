School bus involved in crash on River Oaks Drive, no injuries reported

Submit a Tip
A two-vehicle crash involving a school bus is causing traffic delays Tuesday morning in the Carolina Forest area.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A two-vehicle crash involving a school bus is causing traffic delays Tuesday morning in the Carolina Forest area.

The accident, which was dispatched at 7:22 a.m., is in the area of River Oaks Drive and World Tour Boulevard, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said the the River Oaks Elementary School bus was “side swiped.” She added 35 students were aboard the bus.

Officials said no one is being transported to the hospital with injuries at this time.

Lanes around the crash are blocked as crews work the scene. The public is being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

