Conway roadway blocked as crews battle structure fire

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews are at the scene of a structure fire Tuesday morning in Conway.

The blaze in the 500 block of Live Oak Street was dispatched around 7:50 a.m., according to the Conway Fire Department.

Officials said Live Oak Street between 9th Avenue and 4th Avenue is closed to traffic.

Additional details on the fire were not immediately available.

