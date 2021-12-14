Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Conway roadway blocked as crews battle structure fire

The blaze in the 500 block of Live Oak Street was dispatched around 7:50 a.m., according to the...
The blaze in the 500 block of Live Oak Street was dispatched around 7:50 a.m., according to the Conway Fire Department.(Source: Conway Fire Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews are at the scene of a structure fire Tuesday morning in Conway.

The blaze in the 500 block of Live Oak Street was dispatched around 7:50 a.m., according to the Conway Fire Department.

Officials said Live Oak Street between 9th Avenue and 4th Avenue is closed to traffic.

Additional details on the fire were not immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronnie Barron
Loris HS volunteer coach, church youth director faces sexual battery with student charge
Miesha Kianna Ebony Sanders
28-year-old woman reported missing in Conway
Kashin Dynell McElveen
South Carolina officer shoplifted 9 times from Walmart while on duty, SLED says
Quantas Mortee Green, 34, of Johns Island, is charged with one count of murder and one count of...
Man charged in early-morning shooting at Charleston sports bar
Two people, including an Horry County police officer, were hurt after a crash involving an HCPD...
SCHP: Horry County police officer contributed to crash in Loris area

Latest News

.
Loris HS volunteer coach, church youth director faces sexual battery with student charge
A two-vehicle crash involving a school bus is causing traffic delays Tuesday morning in the...
School bus involved in crash on River Oaks Drive, no injuries reported
Myrtle Beach City Council to Discuss I-73 Funding
Myrtle Beach City Council to Discuss I-73 Funding
Dec. 14, 2021, 6 a.m. newscast