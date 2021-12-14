Bridge over Highway 31 closed due to damage caused by piece of equipment

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A bridge going over Highway 31 has been closed after it was damaged Tuesday morning.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation reports the bridge on Enterprise Road that crosses over Highway 31 was hit and damaged by a piece of equipment that was being transported on Highway 31.

Because of the damage, crews have closed the bridge to traffic.

The SCDOT says engineers are assessing the damage and developing repair plans.

A date has not been set for the completion of the repairs.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.