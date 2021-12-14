Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Bridge over Highway 31 closed due to damage caused by piece of equipment

(KEYC News Now, File)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A bridge going over Highway 31 has been closed after it was damaged Tuesday morning.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation reports the bridge on Enterprise Road that crosses over Highway 31 was hit and damaged by a piece of equipment that was being transported on Highway 31.

Because of the damage, crews have closed the bridge to traffic.

The SCDOT says engineers are assessing the damage and developing repair plans.

A date has not been set for the completion of the repairs.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronnie Barron
Loris HS volunteer coach, church youth director faces sexual battery with student charge
Miesha Kianna Ebony Sanders
28-year-old woman reported missing in Conway
Kashin Dynell McElveen
South Carolina officer shoplifted 9 times from Walmart while on duty, SLED says
Two people, including an Horry County police officer, were hurt after a crash involving an HCPD...
SCHP: Horry County police officer contributed to crash in Loris area
Quantas Mortee Green, 34, of Johns Island, is charged with one count of murder and one count of...
Man charged in early-morning shooting at Charleston sports bar

Latest News

.
Grand jury indicts Marlboro County sheriff, former deputy on assault, misconduct in office charges
.
3 people, including Horry County Sheriff’s deputy, injured in Longs area crash
.
Loris HS volunteer coach, church youth director faces sexual battery with student charge
Joseph Fielis
Coroner rules 74-year-old Little River woman’s death a homicide