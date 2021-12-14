Submit a Tip
Atlantic Beach Bikefest returns for 2022, town council says

City prepares for Bikefest while awaiting court ruling on traffic loop
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Atlantic Beach town council approved the 2022 Atlantic Beach Bikefest at Monday night’s meeting.

Bikefest was canceled in 2021, and in 2020 after first being postponed due to the pandemic.

The event will begin on the afternoon of Friday, May 27, and run through the afternoon of Monday, May 30.

Atlantic Beach Town Manager Benjamin Quattlebaum said they will be “mindful” of COVID-19 and “will be monitoring it up until Memorial Day,” when the festival occurs.

In 2019, it was estimated that the annual event drew in more than 20,000 people along the Grand Strand.

The council also approved the purchase of two new police vehicles and a flood damage prevention ordinance.

