Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

16 adults, 13 children displaced after Midlands fire, officials say

Officials say the fire is burning at the Gleneagle Apartments on St. Andrews Road and is not...
Officials say the fire is burning at the Gleneagle Apartments on St. Andrews Road and is not yet under control.(WIS)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - At least eight units have been damaged in an apartment fire in Lexington County, according to the Irmo Fire Department.

Officials say the fire took place at Gleneagle Apartments on St. Andrews Road, across from Seven Oaks Elementary School Monday evening. According to the fire department, 16 adults and 13 children are displaced after the incident.

Irmo Fire official Ben Smith says 8 units are displaced and will be uninhabitable due to damage. According to Smith, three people jumped from the second floor to escape. He says no one has been transported to the hospital for medical treatment at this time.

Smith says the fire started in a kitchen and spread to a Christmas tree, which then led to the attic. According to Irmo Fire, the whole roof is gone.

Officials say Irmo Fire will lead the investigation.

This story will be updated as we continue to receive details.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Ronnie Barron
Loris HS volunteer coach, church youth director faces sexual battery with student charge
Miesha Kianna Ebony Sanders
28-year-old woman reported missing in Conway
Kashin Dynell McElveen
South Carolina officer shoplifted 9 times from Walmart while on duty, SLED says
Quantas Mortee Green, 34, of Johns Island, is charged with one count of murder and one count of...
Man charged in early-morning shooting at Charleston sports bar
Two people, including an Horry County police officer, were hurt after a crash involving an HCPD...
SCHP: Horry County police officer contributed to crash in Loris area

Latest News

.
Loris police chief asks parents to safeguard your child's phone after exploitation arrest
.
Loris HS volunteer coach, church youth director faces sexual battery with student charge
Myrtle Beach City Council to Discuss I-73 Funding
Myrtle Beach City Council to Discuss I-73 Funding
Dec. 14, 2021, 6 a.m. newscast