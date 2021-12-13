Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Woman falls overboard Carnival cruise ship, officials halt search

FILE - This May 2, 2013 file photo shows the Carnival Miracle docked in Juneau, Alaska. U.S....
FILE - This May 2, 2013 file photo shows the Carnival Miracle docked in Juneau, Alaska. U.S. Coast Guard authorities have halted the search for a woman who reportedly went overboard on the cruise ship near Ensenada, Mexico. Petty Officer First Class Adam Stanton says authorities searched more than 31 hours for the woman before pausing the search on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, pending additional information.(AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — U.S. Coast Guard authorities have halted the search for a woman who reportedly went overboard on a cruise ship near Ensenada, Mexico.

Petty Officer First Class Adam Stanton says authorities searched more than 31 hours for the woman before pausing the search on Sunday pending additional information.

He says the woman in her mid-20s was reported to have gone overboard early Saturday.

The Carnival Miracle cruise ship was returning Sunday to the port in Long Beach, where federal authorities were waiting to investigate.

Ship passenger Daniel Miranda said an announcement went out early Saturday that someone had gone overboard and areas of the ship were cordoned off.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kashin Dynell McElveen
South Carolina officer shoplifted 9 times from Walmart while on duty, SLED says
First responders were called to the Waccamaw River for a 'watercraft in distress' early Sunday.
Crews respond to report of distressed boater on Waccamaw River
Two people were hurt in a crash on Socastee Boulevard Saturday night, officials said.
2 hurt in crash on Socastee Boulevard
Firefighters were on the scene of a two-alarm fire in Myrtle Beach on Saturday.
Crews respond to two-alarm fire in Myrtle Beach
FILE - Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News speaks as President Donald Trump and Democratic...
Fox News anchor Chris Wallace leaving network for CNN

Latest News

South defeats North in Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, 20-17
South defeats North in Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, 20-17
Alex Murdaugh, 53, is set to face a virtual bond court hearing Monday in connection with 21 new...
Alex Murdaugh faces bond hearing on latest charges
In this image taken from Brooklyn Center Police Officer Jeffrey Sommers' police body cam video...
Potter trial opens 2nd week with Wright autopsy details
In the midst of battling one coronavirus variant, the threat of another increases. Omicron is...
AP-NORC poll: Omicron raises COVID-19 worry but not precautions