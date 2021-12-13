Submit a Tip
SCHP: Horry County police officer contributed to crash in Loris area

Two people, including an Horry County police officer, were hurt after a crash involving an HCPD...
Two people, including an Horry County police officer, were hurt after a crash involving an HCPD vehicle in Loris on Friday.(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol released new details on a crash involving a Horry County police officer.

Investigators said just before 4 p.m. Friday, the officer was stopped on Carrie Lane while a Chevrolet SUV was heading east on Highway 348.

Troopers said the officer made a left turn onto Highway 348 but failed to yield and hit the Chevrolet SUV.

The officer and another person were taken to the hospital. The Horry County Police Department said the officer was treated and released from the hospital on Friday.

The highway patrol said the officer contributed to the crash, but no ticket was issued.

Troopers explained that there are cases where a report will show someone at fault for a crash, but a ticket won’t be written.

