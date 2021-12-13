Salvation Army opens phone bank on Monday for Angel Tree donations

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Salvation Army of Horry County and all of its Angel Tree partners are making a final push for Angel Tree donations.

Over 3,000 angels need your help to keep their hopes alive for Christmas this year.

SALVATION ARMY ANGEL TREE CAMPAIGN:

If you haven’t adopted an angel or still need to shop for your angel, you have a couple more days to get it all done. The drop-off deadline for Angel Tree donations is Wednesday, Dec. 15.

WMBF News is also encouraging people to come by the studio on Monday and drop off gifts for your angel.

Also on Monday, the Salvation Army of Horry County has opened a phone bank so that people can make a donation to the Angel Tree program for those who can’t adopt one. The money will go toward gifts for angels.

The goal is to raise $50,000 for the Angel Tree program. As of 11 a.m. Monday, $10,720 has been raised.

You can call 843-488-ARMY (2769) to donate to the Angel Tree program. The phone bank will be open until 8 p.m.

You can also CLICK HERE to donate online.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.