Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Salvation Army opens phone bank on Monday for Angel Tree donations

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Salvation Army of Horry County and all of its Angel Tree partners are making a final push for Angel Tree donations.

Over 3,000 angels need your help to keep their hopes alive for Christmas this year.

SALVATION ARMY ANGEL TREE CAMPAIGN:

If you haven’t adopted an angel or still need to shop for your angel, you have a couple more days to get it all done. The drop-off deadline for Angel Tree donations is Wednesday, Dec. 15.

WMBF News is also encouraging people to come by the studio on Monday and drop off gifts for your angel.

Also on Monday, the Salvation Army of Horry County has opened a phone bank so that people can make a donation to the Angel Tree program for those who can’t adopt one. The money will go toward gifts for angels.

The goal is to raise $50,000 for the Angel Tree program. As of 11 a.m. Monday, $10,720 has been raised.

You can call 843-488-ARMY (2769) to donate to the Angel Tree program. The phone bank will be open until 8 p.m.

You can also CLICK HERE to donate online.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kashin Dynell McElveen
South Carolina officer shoplifted 9 times from Walmart while on duty, SLED says
First responders were called to the Waccamaw River for a 'watercraft in distress' early Sunday.
Crews respond to report of distressed boater on Waccamaw River
Two people were hurt in a crash on Socastee Boulevard Saturday night, officials said.
2 hurt in crash on Socastee Boulevard
Firefighters were on the scene of a two-alarm fire in Myrtle Beach on Saturday.
Crews respond to two-alarm fire in Myrtle Beach
FILE - Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News speaks as President Donald Trump and Democratic...
Fox News anchor Chris Wallace leaving network for CNN

Latest News

.
Salvation Army Angel Tree final push for donations
Community Champions: The Patch Boys and Associated Charities
Community Champions: The Patch Boys and Associated Charities
gst
The Nutcracker with Coastal Youth Ballet Theatre and Coastal Dance Centre
gst
Angel Tree Update with The Harley Shop at the beach