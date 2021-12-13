Main line break prompts boil water advisory in Society Hill

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A boil water advisory was issued Monday morning in the town of Society Hill due to a water line break, officials said.

According to the Darlington County Water and Sewer Authority, residents should take the following precautions:

Bring water to a rolling boil and keep it there for at least one full minute. Let the water cool before using.

Stop using appliances and equipment that use drinkable water, such as dishwashers, icemakers, tea brewers and coffee makers.

Use disposable paper, plastic or foam plates, cups, forks, etc.

Prepare food using water that has been boiled.

Wash hands with water that has been boiled and cooled.

Wash, rinse and sanitize pots, pans and other equipment with water that has been boiled and cooled.

Brush your teeth with either boiled or bottled water.

Officials said anyone in the Society Hill area who has experienced low or no water pressure should also boil their drinking water until further notice.

Any questions should be directed to the Darlington County Water and Sewer Authority at 843-393-8131.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.