Loris High School coach accused of having inappropriate relationship with student

Ronnie Barron
Ronnie Barron(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - A Loris High School coach was arrested on Monday morning after investigators said he had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Ronnie Barron is charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and sexual battery with a student.

The Loris Police Department said it received a complaint in early November about the alleged relationship that occurred during the 2020-2021 school year. Horry County Schools said the suspected relationship may have originated outside of school.

The school district added that Baroon was a volunteer baseball coach at Loris High School and has been a volunteer coach in the district since December 2020.

As of November 4, 2021, he is no longer affiliated with Horry County Schools, according to the district.

Barron is currently being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

WMBF News will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom..

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

