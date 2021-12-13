Submit a Tip
Lekker Eats in Myrtle Beach shares their new holiday menu

By Halley Murrow
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you’re looking for something healthy and delicious, you have to check out Lekker Eats in Myrtle Beach.

Locally owned and operated, they have a grab and go concept and will offer special menu items for the holidays. From Sheppard’s Pie to Focaccia Bread, Chai Cheesecake, and more! Come along with us!

To place a holiday order, you can visit their website here.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

