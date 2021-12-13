Submit a Tip
Horry County police looks to fill over 25 officer vacancies in department

Horry County Police Department vehicles
Horry County Police Department vehicles(Source: HCPD Facebook page)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County police hopes a new year will mean a new career in their department.

The department is looking to fill some officer vacancies.

“Horry County is growing, and so is HCPD – we’re looking for compassionate and professional people who want to forge a new path and help others,” the police department said in a post on its Facebook page.

According to the department, it is dealing with the following officer vacancies:

  • Patrol – 23 vacancies
  • Beach patrol – 2 vacancies
  • Airport patrol – 1 vacancy

HCPD noted there are three vacancies for non-sworn/civilian positions, which are crime scene technicians and crime analysts which typically take longer to fill.

IS YOUR CHRISTMAS WISH "A NEW CAREER"? Horry County is growing, and so is HCPD--we're looking for compassionate and...

Posted by Horry County Police Department on Wednesday, December 8, 2021

The department said that in November and December, it has had three pre-certified officers start with the department. It added that there are also seven non-certified officer candidates/recruits that are assigned to the Training Unit to undergo the department’s Pre-Academy program.

Those interested in joining the Horry County Police Department can CLICK HERE to apply.

