Horry County police looks to fill over 25 officer vacancies in department

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County police hopes a new year will mean a new career in their department.

The department is looking to fill some officer vacancies.

“Horry County is growing, and so is HCPD – we’re looking for compassionate and professional people who want to forge a new path and help others,” the police department said in a post on its Facebook page.

According to the department, it is dealing with the following officer vacancies:

Patrol – 23 vacancies

Beach patrol – 2 vacancies

Airport patrol – 1 vacancy

HCPD noted there are three vacancies for non-sworn/civilian positions, which are crime scene technicians and crime analysts which typically take longer to fill.

The department said that in November and December, it has had three pre-certified officers start with the department. It added that there are also seven non-certified officer candidates/recruits that are assigned to the Training Unit to undergo the department’s Pre-Academy program.

Those interested in joining the Horry County Police Department can CLICK HERE to apply.

