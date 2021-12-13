Horry County police looks to fill over 25 officer vacancies in department
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County police hopes a new year will mean a new career in their department.
The department is looking to fill some officer vacancies.
“Horry County is growing, and so is HCPD – we’re looking for compassionate and professional people who want to forge a new path and help others,” the police department said in a post on its Facebook page.
According to the department, it is dealing with the following officer vacancies:
- Patrol – 23 vacancies
- Beach patrol – 2 vacancies
- Airport patrol – 1 vacancy
HCPD noted there are three vacancies for non-sworn/civilian positions, which are crime scene technicians and crime analysts which typically take longer to fill.
The department said that in November and December, it has had three pre-certified officers start with the department. It added that there are also seven non-certified officer candidates/recruits that are assigned to the Training Unit to undergo the department’s Pre-Academy program.
Those interested in joining the Horry County Police Department can CLICK HERE to apply.
