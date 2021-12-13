Horry County Council to vote on purchase of additional property for Industrial Park expansion

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation has many goals, one of which is continuing to expand industry in Horry County.

One way to meet that goal is to increase industrial development.

County Council members are waiting to vote on the proposal of purchasing additional property near Ascott Valley Industrial Park.

The 53 acres of new land are near the current Industrial Park, right off Highway 701 and Highway 22. Developing this land would expand the opportunity for job creation, recruitment of industry, and economic diversification.

“I think it’s a great idea if they’re going to bring businesses to Horry county, they got to have a place to house them, and there’s not enough buildings in Horry county to support the businesses they’re trying to bring,” said Nathan Bryant, the owner of B&B Upholstery.

Bryant’s upholstery business is located behind Ascott Valley Industrial Park. He says after being located there for 26 years, he’s glad to see the development coming to keep the economy growing.

President of Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation Sandy Davis says the land is needed to expand the Industrial Park. Right now, the park covers 120 acres of land, but currently, there is only one lot available for future development.

“These jobs do bring tax money to them, so also it helps our county, it helps our infrastructure, and I think they understand that this is a great investment, and the money is already allocated, so I don’t really foresee any problems,” said Davis.

The resolution would allow the County Administrator to purchase the requested property using $1,000,000 of American Rescue Plan funds and $250,000 from the Product Development Fund.

County Council members Johnny Vaught and Gary Loftus both support the resolution, especially because it will bring business to Horry County.

“We’re trying to diversify the economy in Horry county as much as possible and bring in industry and things. That’s what the MBREDC is all about, try to diversify industry, so we’re not just a tourism destination,” said Vaught.

Horry County Council will vote on a resolution at its meeting Tuesday. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers.

