Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Horry County Council to vote on purchase of additional property for Industrial Park expansion

By Laura Harris
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation has many goals, one of which is continuing to expand industry in Horry County.

One way to meet that goal is to increase industrial development.

County Council members are waiting to vote on the proposal of purchasing additional property near Ascott Valley Industrial Park.

The 53 acres of new land are near the current Industrial Park, right off Highway 701 and Highway 22. Developing this land would expand the opportunity for job creation, recruitment of industry, and economic diversification.

“I think it’s a great idea if they’re going to bring businesses to Horry county, they got to have a place to house them, and there’s not enough buildings in Horry county to support the businesses they’re trying to bring,” said Nathan Bryant, the owner of B&B Upholstery.

Bryant’s upholstery business is located behind Ascott Valley Industrial Park. He says after being located there for 26 years, he’s glad to see the development coming to keep the economy growing.

President of Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation Sandy Davis says the land is needed to expand the Industrial Park. Right now, the park covers 120 acres of land, but currently, there is only one lot available for future development.

“These jobs do bring tax money to them, so also it helps our county, it helps our infrastructure, and I think they understand that this is a great investment, and the money is already allocated, so I don’t really foresee any problems,” said Davis.

The resolution would allow the County Administrator to purchase the requested property using $1,000,000 of American Rescue Plan funds and $250,000 from the Product Development Fund.

County Council members Johnny Vaught and Gary Loftus both support the resolution, especially because it will bring business to Horry County.

“We’re trying to diversify the economy in Horry county as much as possible and bring in industry and things. That’s what the MBREDC is all about, try to diversify industry, so we’re not just a tourism destination,” said Vaught.

Horry County Council will vote on a resolution at its meeting Tuesday. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronnie Barron
Loris HS volunteer coach, church youth director faces sexual battery with student charge
Kashin Dynell McElveen
South Carolina officer shoplifted 9 times from Walmart while on duty, SLED says
First responders were called to the Waccamaw River for a 'watercraft in distress' early Sunday.
Crews respond to report of distressed boater on Waccamaw River
Two people were hurt in a crash on Socastee Boulevard Saturday night, officials said.
2 hurt in crash on Socastee Boulevard
Firefighters were on the scene of a two-alarm fire in Myrtle Beach on Saturday.
Crews respond to two-alarm fire in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

.
Loris HS volunteer coach, church youth director faces sexual battery with student charge
Some inland leaders not sold on idea of I-73
Myrtle Beach may join North Myrtle Beach in dedicating millions to I-73 project
Search and rescue crews work Sunday at the leveled Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in...
Factory workers threatened with firing if they left before tornado, employees say
.
Loris High School volunteer coach accused of having inappropriate relationship with student