FIRST ALERT: Unseasonably warm weather makes a return this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After some chilly morning, warmer weather moves back in through the workweek.

Expect another chilly night as temperatures tumble to around 40° early Tuesday morning. Some patchy areas of fog are possible before sunny skies prevail through the afternoon. We’ll climb a bit more Tuesday with afternoon highs topping out near 63°.

Temperatures start to trend warmer (WMBF)

We’ll continue the warming trend this week, getting a little warmer each afternoon. By Thursday we’re approaching 70° with middle 70s possible both Friday and Saturday! More clouds arrive late this week ahead of our next cold front this weekend.

The cold front arrives Sunday and will bring scattered showers to the forecast. It also brings the end to the warmth with temperatures falling into the 50s through Sunday afternoon.

Warmer weather continues through Saturday (WMBF)

