FIRST ALERT: Plenty of sunshine & increasing temperatures through the week

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s a cool start to the work week with temperatures in the lower 30s inland this morning. Here in Horry County, the mid 30s to lower 40s is where temperatures sit as you plan to head out the door. Grab the extra layer.

Highs will return back to the lower 60s, right where we should be for this time of day.
While it’s a cool start, we will remain clear for a good chunk of the work week. High pressure will have a hold on our forecast through the first half of the week, allowing for plenty of sunshine and temperatures to climb each day. Highs today will reach the lower 60s with plenty of sunshine on the way. This is about where we should be for this time of the year.

A climbing trend in temps will provide for a lovely week ahead.
Our sunshine continues with no rain chances through the work week. Temperatures will start to climb toward the 70s by mid-late week. Even for the upcoming week, temperatures show no signs of slowing down. We remain in the low-mid 70s for Saturday before our next rain chance arrives Sunday, bringing temperatures back down into the 50s.

As of right now, we’re dry until Sunday/Monday next week. With the drought ongoing, we don’t want to see this trend continue. Unfortunately rain on Sunday doesn’t look too impressive as of now.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

