Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

‘Dr. Oz’ show ending next month, as star runs for Senate

FILE - This Dec. 4, 2019 file photo shows Dr. Mehmet Oz at the 14th annual L'Oreal Paris Women...
FILE - This Dec. 4, 2019 file photo shows Dr. Mehmet Oz at the 14th annual L'Oreal Paris Women of Worth Gala in New York. Oz's show is coming to an end as he is running for a Senate seat in Pennsylvania.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz will end his “Dr. Oz” syndicated talk show next month, and producers will replace it with a cooking show featuring his daughter.

The “Dr. Oz” show, in its 13th season, will air its last episode on Jan. 14, Sony Pictures Television said on Monday.

The heart surgeon and talk show host is running for the U.S. Senate as a Republican in Pennsylvania. Television stations in Philadelphia, New York City and Cleveland that are seen in Pennsylvania had already taken “Dr. Oz” off the air, for fear that the Federal Communications Commission’s “equal time” rules would allow rival candidates to seek similar air time.

In many parts of the country, “Dr. Oz” will be replaced by “The Good Dish,” a combination talk-cooking show where hosts Daphne Oz, Gail Simmons and Jamika Pessoa will serve up a dish of the day. Producers boasted it would be “the most fun you can have in the kitchen without having to do the dishes.”

The show is an outgrowth of a weekly segment on “Dr. Oz,” much like Oz’s television career got an early boost from Oprah Winfrey.

Sony said it has commitments to air “The Good Dish” in stations representing 90% of the nation’s population.

“The Good Dish” begins Jan. 17, Sony said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kashin Dynell McElveen
South Carolina officer shoplifted 9 times from Walmart while on duty, SLED says
First responders were called to the Waccamaw River for a 'watercraft in distress' early Sunday.
Crews respond to report of distressed boater on Waccamaw River
Two people were hurt in a crash on Socastee Boulevard Saturday night, officials said.
2 hurt in crash on Socastee Boulevard
Firefighters were on the scene of a two-alarm fire in Myrtle Beach on Saturday.
Crews respond to two-alarm fire in Myrtle Beach
FILE - Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News speaks as President Donald Trump and Democratic...
Fox News anchor Chris Wallace leaving network for CNN

Latest News

South defeats North in Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, 20-17
South defeats North in Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, 20-17
.
Salvation Army Angel Tree final push for donations
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports more than 2,100 new coronavirus cases, percent-positive at 8.6%
FILE - A syringe is prepared with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in the Norristown...
One year of vaccines: Many lives saved, many needlessly lost