Dining with Dockery: Lekker Eats

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - In this episode of Dining with Dockery, we’re headed back to Lekker Eats to try out a new menu, just in time for the holidays.

Lekker Eats offers a variety of vegan and veggie friendly options to not only make you feel good but to give your body the much needed boost for whatever meal you are looking to try.

In the video above, Andrew tries out some more of their menu items and shows you how you can take these awesome items home with you for any meal you please.

Craving Lekker? We don’t blame you! Stop by and tell them Andrew sent you. You’re not going to regret giving Lekker Eats in Myrtle Beach a shot!

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

