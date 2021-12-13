Submit a Tip
Coral Sands motel owner files appeal against city of Myrtle Beach’s demolition order

All the windows and doors at the Coral Sands Motel are boarded up after the city council voted in November to demolish the three buildings.(WMBF)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The owner of an embattled Myrtle Beach motel is fighting to keep it from being knocked down.

Public index records show that Vishu Bhambhani filed paperwork on Friday, appealing the Myrtle Beach City Council’s decision to demolition the Coral Sands Motel.

Back in November, the council voted 4-2 in favor of demolishing the motel along North Ocean Boulevard. Documents showed the property owner had failed to make the necessary repairs to bring the property up to code.

The notice of appeal states that the city’s order violates the due process clause of the U.S. Constitution, it does not comply with the rules and regulations of the city of Myrtle Beach and it’s not supported by any credible evidence and must be reversed.

Bhambhani is seeking a hearing on the matter.

The city council’s vote on demolishing the motel came weeks after a court issued a temporary injunction that banned the motel from operating for a year after an investigation found an “alarming” number of drug-related calls.

Police also said during the investigation they found employees accepted drugs or sex acts in return for discounted rates on rooms. They also found employees let people rent rooms for the sole intention of selling drugs.

