Chief: 1 killed in double shooting at birthday party in Timmonsville

Officers were called around 7 p.m. to Vanda Street where two people were shot during a birthday...
Officers were called around 7 p.m. to Vanda Street where two people were shot during a birthday party, according to Chief Thomas McFadden.(Live 5/File)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Timmonsville police are investigating a double shooting that happened on Sunday night.

Officers were called around 7 p.m. to Vanda Street where two people were shot during a birthday party, according to Chief Thomas McFadden.

The police chief said two people got into a fight and both were shot.

One person died while the other is in critical condition at the hospital, McFadden said.

He added that they are trying to determine who was the primary aggressor in the situation before determining any charges in the case.

WMBF News will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.

