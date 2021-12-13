Chief: 1 killed in double shooting at birthday party in Timmonsville

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Timmonsville police are investigating a double shooting that happened on Sunday night.

Officers were called around 7 p.m. to Vanda Street where two people were shot during a birthday party, according to Chief Thomas McFadden.

The police chief said two people got into a fight and both were shot.

One person died while the other is in critical condition at the hospital, McFadden said.

He added that they are trying to determine who was the primary aggressor in the situation before determining any charges in the case.

