Baby born at 22.5 weeks, weighing 1 lb. makes it home for the holidays

After spending 144 days in the NICU at Bryan, the longest NICU stay in hospital history, Reece...
After spending 144 days in the NICU at Bryan, the longest NICU stay in hospital history, Reece was strong enough to go home.(Bryan Health)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Gray News) – A baby girl who was born at just 22.5 weeks and weighed about one pound at birth was recently discharged, making her the youngest-born surviving patient in history at Bryan Health in Nebraska.

Megan Phipps and her boyfriend were pregnant with twins and were expecting a mid-October due date.

According to the hospital, Phipps developed a rare condition in which she grew two uteruses instead of one. She had conceived a baby in both her right and left uterus.

Just over five months into her pregnancy, Phipps went into pre-term labor and delivered baby Reece on June 12.

The hospital said her twin sister, Riley, was born the day before but didn’t survive and died 12 days after she was delivered.

Reece received almost a dozen blood transfusions, a central line for one month and was on a ventilator for 45 days.

According to the hospital, Reece progressed slowly and didn’t have any major complications.

An ornament of a baby in angel wings, holding her big sister’s ashes hung above her crib during her stay.

After spending 144 days in the NICU at Bryan, the longest NICU stay in hospital history, Reece was strong enough to go home.

She was discharged Nov. 2, weighing a healthy 8 pounds, 5 ounces.

According to the Tiniest Babies Registry at the University of Iowa, Reece is the 26th baby worldwide to be born before 23 weeks’ gestation and survive.

Caption

