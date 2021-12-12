South defeats North in Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, 20-17

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 90 of the state’s finest high school football players suited up for the last time in 2021 as part of the Touchstone Energy Bowl in Myrtle Beach.

The South team defeated the North squad 20-17 on Saturday, taking a late lead on a 36-yard field goal by North Augusta’s Drew Stevens. It was his second field goal of the day, the other coming from 38 yards out.

The South went into halftime with a 14-3 lead and had to hold off a comeback from the North that saw them score 14 unanswered points to tie the game early in the fourth quarter. One of those scores came on a 32-yard fumble recovery taken back for a touchdown by Indian Land linebacker Dumkele Idehen.

The game also saw some standout performances from players from the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Myrtle Beach’s Ryan Burger, an Appalachian State commit, threw for 159 yards and two touchdowns in the win, including one to Seahawk teammate and Clemson commit Adam Randall, who had 53 total receiving yards on three catches.

Conway’s Carlton Terry II led all receivers with 96 yards on nine catches and a 23-yard touchdown of his own midway through the first quarter. Terry was named the South team’s offensive MVP. Camden linebacker Tevin Eley was named defensive MVP for the South team.

STREAK STAYS ALIVE

The South team’s win makes it three straight over the North dating back to 2018. The game was not played in 2020 due to COVID-19.

MR. FOOTBALL AWARDED

South Carolina’s Mr. Football award was presented to Hilton Head Island linebacker Jaylen Sneed. The Notre Dame commit spoke to WMBF Sports Director Gabe McDonald after becoming the first player from Hilton Head to receive the honor.

