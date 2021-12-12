Shipping, delivery companies facing holiday season delays due to multiple shortages

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As the holiday season continues and demand for shipping services spikes, those in the industry say struggles are only expected to get worse.

Multiple local delivery companies, as well as UPS and the U.S Postal Service, are still feeling the impacts of COVID-19.

Carriers are still facing staff shortages, high demand and ongoing issues with the global supply chain.

It means delays are expected on packages set for Christmas during the peak of the holiday season.

Frank Espinal, owner of ShipOnSite in Myrtle Beach, said this influx season is just the beginning.

“The season here started up three weeks ago so we expect this coming week to be the busiest going into Christmas,” said Espinal.

Angelina Beyerl said she’s preparing her 18 gifts for her nephews and nieces, but now she has to do her packing sooner than ever for them to arrive on time.

“I always make sure that I’m on time,” she said. “And that’s the key to having the presents delivered on time. It’s always guaranteed by Ship on Site to get there on time.”

This holiday season, for the first time ever, USPS is temporarily increasing shipping rates for all customers. Those impacts are being felt by businesses like ShipOnSite.

“We are still dealing with pandemic-related issues and is still going to affect our supply chains all around the world,” said Espinal.

Shipping associates project a 26% increase in shipping compared to 2020 - equating to around 800 million more packages.

It could mean carriers are anticipating about five million packages a day.

The Federal Reserve said the global supply chain issues may continue into 2022, possibly even extending into 2023.

