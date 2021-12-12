Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SC American Red Cross workers deploying to Kentucky to assist with disaster relief

According to the NWS, preliminary reports show that an EF3 tornado, approximately 3/4 of mile...
According to the NWS, preliminary reports show that an EF3 tornado, approximately 3/4 of mile wide, hit Mayfield, Ky. Friday night, Dec. 11.(Source: KFVS/Don Frazier)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The American Red Cross is sending at least four workers from South Carolina to Mayfield, Kentucky to assist with disaster relief efforts in the area.

The organization announced the move Sunday, saying the number of deployed workers may change in the coming days.

MORE COVERAGE

It comes less than 48 hours after Kentucky and other states in the mid-South were hit by a deadly pattern of severe weather, which included a tornado that traveled over 200 miles across four states.

“The American Red Cross and our partners are working around the clock across multiple states to help those in need and make sure everyone has a safe place to stay, food to eat, critical relief supplies, emotional support, and comfort in the face of one of the most devastating tornado outbreaks in years,” the Red Cross said in a statement.

The Red Cross says anyone can help by donating to its disaster relief fund or by giving blood.

Click here for more information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thirty-one-year-old Joe Cocco leaves behind a wife and two young girls who will now face...
Columbia husband and father falls putting up Christmas lights and dies
Kashin Dynell McElveen
South Carolina officer shoplifted 9 times from Walmart while on duty, SLED says
Firefighters were on the scene of a two-alarm fire in Myrtle Beach on Saturday.
Crews respond to two-alarm fire in Myrtle Beach
A vehicle crahsed into a building in Pawleys Island on Saturday, according to offiicals.
2 hurt, vehicle collides with building in Pawleys Island crash
Two people were hurt in a crash on Socastee Boulevard Saturday night, officials said.
2 hurt in crash on Socastee Boulevard

Latest News

South defeats North in Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, 20-17
South defeats North in Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, 20-17
Shipping, delivery companies facing holiday season delays due to multiple shortages
Shipping, delivery companies facing holiday season delays due to multiple shortages
The reward for information that helps police solve the death of a 19-year-old Clemson...
Reward for info on Clemson fraternity death up to $100,000
Get ready to experience delivery delays
Shipping, delivery companies facing holiday season delays due to multiple shortages