SC American Red Cross workers deploying to Kentucky to assist with disaster relief

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The American Red Cross is sending at least four workers from South Carolina to Mayfield, Kentucky to assist with disaster relief efforts in the area.

The organization announced the move Sunday, saying the number of deployed workers may change in the coming days.

It comes less than 48 hours after Kentucky and other states in the mid-South were hit by a deadly pattern of severe weather, which included a tornado that traveled over 200 miles across four states.

“The American Red Cross and our partners are working around the clock across multiple states to help those in need and make sure everyone has a safe place to stay, food to eat, critical relief supplies, emotional support, and comfort in the face of one of the most devastating tornado outbreaks in years,” the Red Cross said in a statement.

The Red Cross says anyone can help by donating to its disaster relief fund or by giving blood.

