FIRST ALERT: Cool temperatures and increasing sunshine to round out the weekend

By Jessica Dobson
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a wet and warm start to the morning, temperatures continue to tumble after a cold front moved through earlier this morning. In fact temperatures won’t be budging much from the middle 50s through the rest of today, just be sure to keep the jacket or coat handy for any plans you have on heading out. The back edge of cloud cover has already started to work through inland areas, this means increasing sunshine and clear skies for the rest of the weekend.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(WMBF)

We’ll start the new work week off on a cool and clear note, with temperatures in the low 40s tomorrow morning. Highs will eventually warm into the low 60s, with plenty of sunshine on the way it will be a pleasant forecast to the week.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(WMBF)

Beyond tomorrow, high pressure remains in control which means a dry forecast overall. However, temperatures will start on the upward climb towards the 70s by mid to late week. Even for next weekend, temperatures show no signs of slowing down yet with possible highs in the low and middle 70s.

Highs This Week
Highs This Week(WMBF)

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

