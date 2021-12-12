Crews respond to report of distressed boater on Waccamaw River

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - First responders were called to the Waccamaw River early Sunday after reports for a boater in distress.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were dispatched to the Conway area of the river at around 1 a.m. The boater had reportedly been ejected from the boat.

HCFR said they were able to find the boater in collaboration with its boat and ground crews, Horry County 911 and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

The Horry County Police Department also assisted at the scene.

Officials also said the boater signed a waiver and was not taken to the hospital.

SCDNR is investigating the incident.

