Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Crews respond to report of distressed boater on Waccamaw River

First responders were called to the Waccamaw River for a 'watercraft in distress' early Sunday.
First responders were called to the Waccamaw River for a 'watercraft in distress' early Sunday.(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - First responders were called to the Waccamaw River early Sunday after reports for a boater in distress.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were dispatched to the Conway area of the river at around 1 a.m. The boater had reportedly been ejected from the boat.

HCFR said they were able to find the boater in collaboration with its boat and ground crews, Horry County 911 and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

The Horry County Police Department also assisted at the scene.

Officials also said the boater signed a waiver and was not taken to the hospital.

SCDNR is investigating the incident.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thirty-one-year-old Joe Cocco leaves behind a wife and two young girls who will now face...
Columbia husband and father falls putting up Christmas lights and dies
Kashin Dynell McElveen
South Carolina officer shoplifted 9 times from Walmart while on duty, SLED says
A vehicle crahsed into a building in Pawleys Island on Saturday, according to offiicals.
2 hurt, vehicle collides with building in Pawleys Island crash
Firefighters were on the scene of a two-alarm fire in Myrtle Beach on Saturday.
Crews respond to two-alarm fire in Myrtle Beach
Two people were hurt in a crash on Socastee Boulevard Saturday night, officials said.
2 hurt in crash on Socastee Boulevard

Latest News

South defeats North in Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, 20-17
South defeats North in Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, 20-17
Shipping, delivery companies facing holiday season delays due to multiple shortages
Shipping, delivery companies facing holiday season delays due to multiple shortages
Get ready to experience delivery delays
Shipping, delivery companies facing holiday season delays due to multiple shortages
Today's Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Cool temperatures and increasing sunshine to round out the weekend