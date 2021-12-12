Submit a Tip
Clemson men’s soccer wins national championship

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers(WMBF)
By Michael Owens
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARY, N.C. (WMBF) - The Clemson men’s soccer program has now added a big piece of hardware to their trophy case.

The No. 8 Tigers defeated No. 2 Washington 2-0 Sunday to win a national championship in Cary, North Carolina.

It’s the program’s first national title since 1987, and third overall. It’s also the first for twelve-year head coach Mike Noonan.

Both of Clemson’s goals came within the first 15 minutes of the match, as junior forward Isaiah Reid scored both times.

The win also capped off an unlikely road to the College Cup for the Tigers.

After being knocked out of the ACC Tournament, Clemson defeated Denver in the NCAA Tournament’s opening round and topped No. 9 Kentucky 2-1 in the second round.

The Tigers then upset No. 1 Oregon State and No. 4 Notre Dame on penalty kicks in both the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.

The game against Notre Dame also marked Clemson’s ninth appearance in the College Cup, tied with North Carolina for sixth-most all-time.

Clemson ends their season with a 16-6-2 record, the winningest season since 2015.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

