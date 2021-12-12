Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Avalanche at Washington state ski resort kills 1, traps 5

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — An avalanche has swept through a ski area in Washington state, killing a 60-year-old man and temporarily trapping five others.

Police say the avalanche was reported about 10:50 a.m. Saturday in the Silver Basin area of Crystal Mountain, which is located southeast of Seattle.

The identity of the man who died hasn’t been released, but authorities say he wasn’t breathing after being pulled out of the snow and didn’t survive despite CPR efforts by another skier.

While all of those caught in the avalanche were experienced backcountry skiers, a warning had been issued against skiing in the area, which was just inside the boundaries of Crystal Mountain Resort.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thirty-one-year-old Joe Cocco leaves behind a wife and two young girls who will now face...
Columbia husband and father falls putting up Christmas lights and dies
Kashin Dynell McElveen
South Carolina officer shoplifted 9 times from Walmart while on duty, SLED says
A vehicle crahsed into a building in Pawleys Island on Saturday, according to offiicals.
2 hurt, vehicle collides with building in Pawleys Island crash
Firefighters were on the scene of a two-alarm fire in Myrtle Beach on Saturday.
Crews respond to two-alarm fire in Myrtle Beach
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states

Latest News

South defeats North in Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, 20-17
South defeats North in Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, 20-17
State and local officials say dozens are dead after tornadoes are reported in six states this...
Devastation in 6 states after multiple tornadoes
1 dead after avalanche, 5 escape
.
Police: Man charged with attempted murder after ramming, pushing car down Hwy. 501