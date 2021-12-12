2 hurt in crash on Socastee Boulevard

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash that shut down roads in the Myrtle Beach area Saturday night, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck happened in the area of Socastee Boulevard and Brandymill Boulevard at around 7:10 p.m.

The accident involved an entrapment, and the two people hurt were taken to a hospital.

No additional details were provided on their condition.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.