Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

2 hurt in crash on Socastee Boulevard

Two people were hurt in a crash on Socastee Boulevard Saturday night, officials said.
Two people were hurt in a crash on Socastee Boulevard Saturday night, officials said.(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 8:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash that shut down roads in the Myrtle Beach area Saturday night, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck happened in the area of Socastee Boulevard and Brandymill Boulevard at around 7:10 p.m.

The accident involved an entrapment, and the two people hurt were taken to a hospital.

No additional details were provided on their condition.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were called to the crash in the area of N. Highway 701 and Privetts Road around 11 a.m....
SCHP: 1 dead after crash on Highway 701
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
Scrooged: Horry County man told to take down Christmas lights
Thirty-one-year-old Joe Cocco leaves behind a wife and two young girls who will now face...
Columbia husband and father falls putting up Christmas lights and dies
Deborah Michelle Anderson
Woman now facing murder charge after victim shot in front of Pee Dee hospital dies
Two people, including an Horry County police officer, were hurt after a crash involving an HCPD...
2 injured in Loris crash involving Horry County police vehicle

Latest News

South defeats North in Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, 20-17
South defeats North in Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, 20-17
.
Police: Man charged with attempted murder after ramming, pushing car down Hwy. 501
.
Myrtle Beach police arrest Florida man in connection to two Black Friday robberies
Around 130 people donned holiday apparel and hit the road for the 4th annual “Ugly Sweater 5K”...
100+ people race in “Ugly Sweater 5K” benefitting local Alzheimer’s nonprofit