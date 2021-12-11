Tractor catches fire inside Horry County shed, no injuries reported

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A tractor caught fire inside a shed in Horry County on Saturday, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Joyner Swamp Road in Galivants Ferry at around 12:45 p.m. in response to the blaze.

The fire was put out without any reported injuries and did not extend into other parts of the building, HCFR said.

