Tractor catches fire inside Horry County shed, no injuries reported

Crews were called to the Galivants Ferry area Saturday when a tractor caught fire inside a shed.
Crews were called to the Galivants Ferry area Saturday when a tractor caught fire inside a shed.(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A tractor caught fire inside a shed in Horry County on Saturday, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Joyner Swamp Road in Galivants Ferry at around 12:45 p.m. in response to the blaze.

The fire was put out without any reported injuries and did not extend into other parts of the building, HCFR said.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

