SLED investigating inmate death in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - State authorities are now investigating the death of an inmate in the Pee Dee.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said an inmate at the Marion County Detention Center was found unresponsive at around 11 p.m. Friday.

EMS responded, but the inmate was declared dead soon after.

The sheriff’s office has asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to conduct an independent investigation.

