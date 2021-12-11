Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Police arrest murder suspect in 7-year-old Rock Hill, S.C. cold case

The suspect was arrested in Charlotte
Jayquan Dante Wilmore
Jayquan Dante Wilmore(Rock Hill Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The Rock Hill Police Department has made an arrest in the 2014 murder of Antonio Heath.

Heath was killed Nov. 24, 2014 on McGee Road.

Detectives with the department’s Criminal Investigations Division have continued to investigate the homicide over the years and on Nov. 19, 2021 issued arrest warrants for Jayquan Dante Wilmore, 27, of Charlotte. These warrants were for murder, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, and criminal conspiracy.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department arrested Wilmore in Charlotte on Nov. 24—seven years to the day since Heath was killed.

Wilmore was extradited to Rock Hill where he was served with his warrants on Dec. 9.

Wilmore had a Bond Hearing in Rock Hill Municipal Court where the Bond was denied.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were called to the crash in the area of N. Highway 701 and Privetts Road around 11 a.m....
SCHP: 1 dead after crash on Highway 701
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
Scrooged: Horry County man told to take down Christmas lights
Two people, including an Horry County police officer, were hurt after a crash involving an HCPD...
2 injured in Loris crash involving Horry County police vehicle
Deborah Michelle Anderson
Woman now facing murder charge after victim shot in front of Pee Dee hospital dies
Leroy Cunningham
Lead defendant pleads guilty in major federal drug trafficking investigation in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

.
Police: Man charged with attempted murder after ramming, pushing car down Hwy. 501
.
Myrtle Beach police arrest Florida man in connection to two Black Friday robberies
Daytime damage of Amazon warehouse in Illinois. (Source: KSDK via CNN Newsource)
Daytime view of damaged Amazon warehouse
Around 130 people donned holiday apparel and hit the road for the 4th annual “Ugly Sweater 5K”...
100+ people race in “Ugly Sweater 5K” benefitting local Alzheimer’s nonprofit