Myrtle Beach City Council to consider contributing $4.2 million per year for I-73

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - City leaders in Myrtle Beach are set to discuss ways the city could help fund Interstate 73.

Myrtle Beach City Council meets on Tuesday, with an item on the agenda being a resolution that would see the city contribute $4.2 million each year for the next 30 years to help with the construction of I-73.

The proposal comes after the City of North Myrtle Beach voted to put $1.7 million a year towards the project, barring a few conditions.

The Myrtle Beach resolution calls I-73 “a major economic and potential hurricane evacuation route project for Horry County” and “an initiative of the community for approximately 20 years.” It goes on to state that federal stimulus money associated with COVID-19 relief has made now the right time to address the project.

Like the one passed in North Myrtle Beach, this resolution also has conditions for payment, including:

Adequate funding from the state of South Carolina and the U.S. Department of Transporation

Funds contributed from the city shall only be used for the actual construction of I-73 within Horry County

Actual construction of the interstate must begin by Dec. 31, 2024

The city will issue a formal commitment of funds for the project upon execution of a request for proposal for I-73

The South Carolina Department of Transporation will keep all records, including expense reporting, and share records and expense reporting with all contributing parties and the public

The resolution will also go before the city council with a recommendation from the city manager. The council could then decide to recommend a different amount to contribute or amend the list of conditions.

Last month, Horry County Council rejected a similar proposal to pay $4.2 million annually using hospitality fees to help pay for the project over 30 years. Council members argued for a tighter focus on local roads, and to wait and see about additional funding from the state, as well as the federal government.

Leaders in the Pee Dee have also expressed mixed opinions on I-73, with some concerned about its cost and impacts on the economy in inland counties.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has previously stated that he would ask state lawmakers to set aside $300 million to fund I-73′s completion.

The entire project is estimated to cost $1.6 billion in total.

Myrtle Beach City Council will Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center, located at 1101 North Oak Street.

