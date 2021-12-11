Submit a Tip
Legendery Mexican musician Vicente Fernández in ‘critical condition,’ son says

FILE - Vicente Fernández performs a medley at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 14, 2019, in...
FILE - Vicente Fernández performs a medley at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. His son asked for prayers for Fernández, who has been in poor health for months.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(CNN) - Vicente Fernández Jr., son of legendary Mexican musician Vicente Fernández, said that his father is in “critical condition.”

The son denied rumors that his father had passed away.

Speaking with the media from the hospital where the 81-year-old singer is admitted in Guadalajara, the younger Fernández said that his father “is delicate,” and he asked for “a lot of prayers.”

The younger Fernández called rumors about his father passing “a total lie.”

The singer has been in poor health for months after suffering a fall this summer. He had to undergo cervical surgery.

