Horry County communities seeing spike in car break-ins

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A third Horry County community has recently been hit by a series of car break-ins in the past two weeks.

Now, neighbors are banding together to make sure everyone in the community is safe.

Several people have taken to Facebook to share their experiences with a string of car break-ins near Forestbrook Road and Dick Pond Road.

For one woman whose car was one of the victims, the experience has totally changed the way she looks at safety for her home.

“I just went in, left everything in the car to go crash,” said Melanie Medici, who had her car broken into Nov. 20. “We live in a very safe neighborhood. Everyone knows everyone here.”

Medici has never had any safety issues in her neighborhood near Highway 701 in Conway.

So, when she got home late from a concert one night, she didn’t feel the need to unload or lock her car.

“Came out at 3:30 a.m. to go to work, kind of groggy,” said Medici. “My car door was wide open, lights were on, my wallet and person were spread out on my car seat.”

Medici thinks she may have got someone in the act of breaking into her car.

She searched for about an hour to find the perpetrator, but they had slipped away into the dark morning.

Fortunately for Melanie, most of her belongings were still in the car, except for some spare cash.

“I guess we’re locking the doors from now on,” said Medici.

When she found out her neighbor’s car had also been broken into, she shared her experience in the Socastee Community Facebook Page, where she found several people had a similar experience in the Forestbrook Road area, nearly 15 miles away.

A Socastee community member posted to let neighbors know they saw people on bicycles attempting to break into cars near the intersection of Forestbrook Road and Dick Pond Road.

While Horry County Police will be tasked with investigating that string of break-ins, Myrtle Beach Police and Conway Police have smash-and-grab investigations of their own.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is still investigating two dozen break-ins near 70th Avenue North and Kings Highway.

They had all those calls come in over Thanksgiving weekend,

Then, just a week later, police in Conway got 17 reports of break-ins in Kiskadee Park. Among the missing items were four firearms.

Seeing all these break-in attempts in various areas of the county, Medici decided to invest in a doorbell camera, so she’s prepared if her car ever gets hit again.

“We really didn’t want to because that’s why we’ve moved out here to have things quiet, but if we’re going to have things like that going on, better be safe than sorry,” she said.

The MBPD is reminding people to take valuable items out of cars and double check that those cars are locked.

