FIRST ALERT: Big warm-up today, rain brings cooler temperatures tomorrow

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Near-record high temperatures are on the way today as highs soar into the middle and upper 70s this afternoon. After dealing with patchy fog this morning, the area will continue to clear out this morning. This will make way for increasing clouds this afternoon and evening. However, the clouds won’t stop our unseasonably warm temperatures that will be around 15-20 degrees above average.

Today's High Temps (WMBF)

Rain moves in overnight and into early Sunday morning. This will be triggered from a cold front that will sweep through the area through the first half of tomorrow. Luckily the rain won’t be here for long, it looks to clear out by midday.

Cold Front Tomorrow (WMBF)

Behind the rain will be much cooler temperatures! Cold dry air will filter into the area, meaning temperatures will continue through a good portion of Sunday. Highs will only warm into the middle and upper 50s tomorrow.

Tomorrow's Highs (WMBF)

