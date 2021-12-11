Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Big warm-up today, rain brings cooler temperatures tomorrow

By Jessica Dobson
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Near-record high temperatures are on the way today as highs soar into the middle and upper 70s this afternoon. After dealing with patchy fog this morning, the area will continue to clear out this morning. This will make way for increasing clouds this afternoon and evening. However, the clouds won’t stop our unseasonably warm temperatures that will be around 15-20 degrees above average.

Today's High Temps
Today's High Temps(WMBF)

Rain moves in overnight and into early Sunday morning. This will be triggered from a cold front that will sweep through the area through the first half of tomorrow. Luckily the rain won’t be here for long, it looks to clear out by midday.

Cold Front Tomorrow
Cold Front Tomorrow(WMBF)

Behind the rain will be much cooler temperatures! Cold dry air will filter into the area, meaning temperatures will continue through a good portion of Sunday. Highs will only warm into the middle and upper 50s tomorrow.

Tomorrow's Highs
Tomorrow's Highs(WMBF)

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
Scrooged: Horry County man told to take down Christmas lights
Crews were called to the crash in the area of N. Highway 701 and Privetts Road around 11 a.m....
SCHP: 1 dead after crash on Highway 701
Two people, including an Horry County police officer, were hurt after a crash involving an HCPD...
2 injured in Loris crash involving Horry County police vehicle
Deborah Michelle Anderson
Woman now facing murder charge after victim shot in front of Pee Dee hospital dies
Leroy Cunningham
Lead defendant pleads guilty in major federal drug trafficking investigation in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Saturday Forecast
Saturday Forecast
Near record warmth.
FIRST ALERT: Near record warmth followed by a quick round of rain
Warmer weather to start the weekend
Warmer weather to start the weekend
Warmer weather to start the weekend