Crews respond to two-alarm fire in Myrtle Beach

Firefighters were on the scene of a two-alarm fire in Myrtle Beach on Saturday.
Firefighters were on the scene of a two-alarm fire in Myrtle Beach on Saturday.(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews were on the scene of a second-alarm fire in Myrtle Beach on Saturday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to a multi-family residential structure fire on Cumberland Terrace Drive at around 4 p.m.

HCFR added that the fire is under control and no injures were reported.

An investigation into what started the fire is underway.

