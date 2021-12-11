Crews respond to two-alarm fire in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews were on the scene of a second-alarm fire in Myrtle Beach on Saturday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to a multi-family residential structure fire on Cumberland Terrace Drive at around 4 p.m.

HCFR added that the fire is under control and no injures were reported.

An investigation into what started the fire is underway.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.