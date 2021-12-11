Submit a Tip
Community Champions: The Patch Boys and Associated Charities

By Ian Klein
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – This week’s Community Champions is about helping out one another.

For nearly 70 years, Associated Charities in Myrtle Beach has helped the homeless in our community, but recently the nonprofit found themselves in need of a little help to fix up their facility.

The Patch Boys company volunteered its time to help put dry wall up in the building.

“It was very rewarding because I grew up in an atmosphere where giving back to the community was a big part. I always felt you have to be involved in the community you live in,” said Jonathan Payne, the owner of the Patch Boys. “When we walked in and saw what was there and that we were going to be able to help them it just gave us a sense of pride and joy.”

Associated Charities would also like to thank Restoration Inc, South Carolina Plumbing and Electric and ReMax South Shore for their help in the renovations.

If you’re looking to give this holiday season, Associated Charities is always in need of clothing and money donations in order to help those in need.

