Biden to be keynote speaker at SC State University commencement

President Joe Biden speaks at Dakota County Technical College, in Rosemount, Minn., Tuesday,...
President Joe Biden speaks at Dakota County Technical College, in Rosemount, Minn., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.(Carolyn Kaster | AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WMBF) - President Joe Biden will address graduates at one South Carolina university next week, according to officials.

South Carolina State University announced Saturday that the president will the keynote speaker at its commencement ceremony on Dec. 17 at the Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg.

“The South Carolina State University family is honored and grateful to host President Biden when he addresses our graduates as they set a course for their futures,” SC State Interim President Alexander Conyers said in a statement. “Our students will no doubt remember his words for the rest of their lives. This is indeed a privilege for all here at SC State.”

Congressman Jim Clyburn was originally set to be the speaker but invited Biden due to him receiving his own degree during the ceremony.

Clyburn, an SC State alum, will also march with the graduating class after not marching to receive his degree from the school in 1961. The then-SC State College did not conduct December ceremonies during that time, so Clyburn received his credential in the mail, according to information from the university.

“It will be a tremendous honor to share the stage with President Biden at this institution that means so much to me as I mark 60 years since I earned the degree that set me on the path to where I am today,” Clyburn said in a statement.

SC State also said commencement seating will be limited to students, faculty and invited guests - and the school says it will keep with COVID-19 guidelines through social distancing capacity. Face coverings will also be required for entry and must be worn at all times while indoors.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

