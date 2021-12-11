Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

2 hurt, vehicle collides with building in Pawleys Island crash

A vehicle crahsed into a building in Pawleys Island on Saturday, according to offiicals.
A vehicle crahsed into a building in Pawleys Island on Saturday, according to offiicals.(Midway Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt after an accident in Pawleys Island on Saturday.

Midway Fire Rescue said the wreck happened in the area of Ocean Highway and Litchfield Drive and involved multiple vehicles.

It happened at around 10:45 a.m., according to data from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Midway officials said one of the vehicles also crashed into a building.

The two people injured were taken to the hospital. No further details were provided on their condition.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and use Kings River Road as a detour.

Midway also said the incident is under control, but first responders are still at the scene.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were called to the crash in the area of N. Highway 701 and Privetts Road around 11 a.m....
SCHP: 1 dead after crash on Highway 701
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
Scrooged: Horry County man told to take down Christmas lights
Two people, including an Horry County police officer, were hurt after a crash involving an HCPD...
2 injured in Loris crash involving Horry County police vehicle
Deborah Michelle Anderson
Woman now facing murder charge after victim shot in front of Pee Dee hospital dies
Leroy Cunningham
Lead defendant pleads guilty in major federal drug trafficking investigation in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

.
Police: Man charged with attempted murder after ramming, pushing car down Hwy. 501
.
Myrtle Beach police arrest Florida man in connection to two Black Friday robberies
Thirty-one-year-old Joe Cocco leaves behind a wife and two young girls who will now face...
Columbia husband and father falls putting up Christmas lights and dies
A Kentucky candle factory was leveled by a tornado in "one of the toughest nights" in state...
DCC: Severe weather, tornadoes level buildings, leave destruction in states