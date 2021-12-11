100+ people race in “Ugly Sweater 5K” benefitting local Alzheimer’s nonprofit

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Around 130 people donned holiday apparel and hit the road for the 4th annual “Ugly Sweater 5K” and one-mile stroll in downtown Summerville Saturday morning.

The event benefits The ARK, a nonprofit that provides support, hope and relief to those who care for people living with Alzheimer’s Disease or Related Dementia.

According to race organizers, all proceeds from Saturday morning’s race go directly to fund programs that provide memory screenings, resource fairs, workshops and support groups.

“[It’s] just a fun, easy run to kick off that holiday spirit while also raising funds for a local nonprofit here,” Megan Severn, the Development Director for The Ark, said. “One hundred percent of the funds from our fundraisers stay local and go right back into those programs to support the families here. "

Severn says they raised about $8,000 from the event.

According to The ARK, more South Carolinians die from Alzheimer’s disease than any other state.

For more information on The Ark, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.