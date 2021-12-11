Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

100+ people race in “Ugly Sweater 5K” benefitting local Alzheimer’s nonprofit

Around 130 people donned holiday apparel and hit the road for the 4th annual “Ugly Sweater 5K”...
Around 130 people donned holiday apparel and hit the road for the 4th annual “Ugly Sweater 5K” and one-mile stroll in downtown Summerville Saturday morning.(Live 5)
By Katie Kamin
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Around 130 people donned holiday apparel and hit the road for the 4th annual “Ugly Sweater 5K” and one-mile stroll in downtown Summerville Saturday morning.

The event benefits The ARK, a nonprofit that provides support, hope and relief to those who care for people living with Alzheimer’s Disease or Related Dementia.

According to race organizers, all proceeds from Saturday morning’s race go directly to fund programs that provide memory screenings, resource fairs, workshops and support groups.

“[It’s] just a fun, easy run to kick off that holiday spirit while also raising funds for a local nonprofit here,” Megan Severn, the Development Director for The Ark, said. “One hundred percent of the funds from our fundraisers stay local and go right back into those programs to support the families here. "

Severn says they raised about $8,000 from the event.

According to The ARK, more South Carolinians die from Alzheimer’s disease than any other state.

For more information on The Ark, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were called to the crash in the area of N. Highway 701 and Privetts Road around 11 a.m....
SCHP: 1 dead after crash on Highway 701
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
Scrooged: Horry County man told to take down Christmas lights
Two people, including an Horry County police officer, were hurt after a crash involving an HCPD...
2 injured in Loris crash involving Horry County police vehicle
Deborah Michelle Anderson
Woman now facing murder charge after victim shot in front of Pee Dee hospital dies
Leroy Cunningham
Lead defendant pleads guilty in major federal drug trafficking investigation in Myrtle Beach