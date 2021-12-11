1 injured in rollover accident on Highway 31

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday on Highway 31, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck happened just north of International Drive in Myrtle Beach. Crews were first called to the area at around 7:20 a.m.

A photo from the scene showed a vehicle rolled over as a result of the crash.

The person hurt was taken to the hospital. No details were provided on their condition.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department also assisted county crews at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

