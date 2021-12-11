Submit a Tip
1 hurt in two-vehicle wreck on Highway 501

One person was hurt in a two-vehicle wreck along Highway 501 early Saturday.
One person was hurt in a two-vehicle wreck along Highway 501 early Saturday.(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt in a wreck early Saturday morning along Highway 501.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle accident happened in the area of Waccamaw Pines Drive. Crews were called to the scene at around 6:45 a.m.

The person hurt was taken to the hospital. No details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

