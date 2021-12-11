1 hurt in two-vehicle wreck on Highway 501

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt in a wreck early Saturday morning along Highway 501.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle accident happened in the area of Waccamaw Pines Drive. Crews were called to the scene at around 6:45 a.m.

The person hurt was taken to the hospital. No details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.