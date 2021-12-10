Woman now facing murder charge after victim shot in front of Pee Dee hospital dies

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman is now facing a murder charge in connection to a shooting in front of a Pee Dee hospital.

Deputies allege Deborah Michelle Anderson, 40, of Mullins, shot two people near the entrance of MUSC Health Marion Medical Center Thursday morning. The hospital was put on lockdown after both gunshot victims arrived in the emergency room.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said one of the gunshot victims was treated and released.

The other victim was reportedly airlifted to MUSC Charleston with life-threatening injuries. The sheriff’s office said Friday that person has died.

Anderson has been served additional warrants for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. She is also facing charges of attempted murder and discharging a weapon into a vehicle.

