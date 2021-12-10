Two-vehicle crash blocks lanes of N. Highway 701, serious injuries reported

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway area roadway is blocked Friday as crews work a two-vehicle accident.

Crews were called to the crash in the area of N. Highway 701 and Privetts Road around 11 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Officials said one of the vehicles involved in the accident overturned, and serious injuries are reported.

The public is being asked to avoid the area to avoid delays.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

