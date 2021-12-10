Submit a Tip
Two-vehicle crash blocks lanes of N. Highway 701, serious injuries reported

A Conway area roadway is blocked Friday as crews work a two-vehicle accident.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway area roadway is blocked Friday as crews work a two-vehicle accident.

Crews were called to the crash in the area of N. Highway 701 and Privetts Road around 11 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Officials said one of the vehicles involved in the accident overturned, and serious injuries are reported.

The public is being asked to avoid the area to avoid delays.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

